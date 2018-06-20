Jon Jones Offers To Help UFC Champion, Dana White Contender Series Results, UFC 225 PPV Numbers

- UFC president Dana White handed out four contracts to fighters after the second episode of "Contender Series" Tuesday night on UFC Fight Pass. Ryan Spann, Matt Sayles, Anthony Hernandez and Dwight Grant all earned future deals with the promotion after their performances inside The Ultimate Fighter Gym.

Grant scored a main event victory over Tyler Hill, finishing him inside of the second round. Spann submitted Emiliano Sordi in just 26 seconds, Hernandez knocked out Jordan Wright in 40 seconds and Sayles kicked off the program with a first round TKO vs. Yazan Hajeh.

The only fighter to win and not earn a contract was Austin Springer, as he submitted Giga Chikadze in the third round.

- How much did Colby Covington get under the skin of former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones? Enough to the point of "Bones" offering his training services to welterweight champion Tyron Woodley ahead of a potential unification match with Covington later this year.

Jones and Covington, the reigning interim welterweight champion, were roommates once at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge, Iowa. The two have gone back-and-forth via social media and interviews.

"It funny because Jon doesn't reach out to me very much," Woodley said during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). "Jon said, 'Hey, whatever you need, brother. I want to help you.' I told Jon, I said, 'Man, you work so hard for your platform, from actually kicking ass and beating legends in their prime, and being one of the greatest fighters we've ever seen. Don't give him your platform.' Because he put a post up about him."

Much like Jones and Covington, Woodley and "Chaos" have had several sparring sessions over social media and during interviews. No date has been set for a bout between the two.

- According to a recent report by MMA Fighting, UFC 225 is being estimated at about 250,000 pay-per-view buys. The event featured Robert Whittaker defeating Yoel Romero in a non-title fight after Romero missed weight for the middleweight affair. Also, Colby Covington became the interim welterweight champion with a victory vs. Rafael dos Anjos.

In an earlier report by the Los Angeles Times, it stated that the show from the United Center in Chicago did less than 150,000 PPV buys.