Leon 'Big Van Vader' White Passes Away At 63

Jesse White, the son of Leon "Big Van Vader" White, revealed on Twitter this morning that his father passed away on Monday night at 7:25pm. He was 63 years old.

White has been battling heart issues for the past couple of years. In November of 2016, White revealed on Twitter that he was diagnosed with congestive heart failure due to his football and wrestling careers. He said that he had visited two heart doctors, who told him that he only has two years left to live.

White underwent open heart surgery in late March, and had another operation in May.

Jesse said that Leon was diagnosed with a severe case of pneumonia last month. He said that while his father fought hard and was making progress, "on Monday night his heart had enough and it was his time."

Wrestling Inc. extends its condolences to Leon White's family, friends and fans on his passing.

It is with a heavy heart to inform everyone that my father, Leon White, passed away on Monday night (6/18/18) at approximately 7:25pm. pic.twitter.com/dP4CNaMuXa — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) June 20, 2018

Around a month ago my father was diagnosed with a severe case of Pneumonia. He fought extremely hard and clinically was making progress. Unfortunately, on Monday night his heart had enough and it was his time. pic.twitter.com/hJYjumvxjH — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) June 20, 2018

Peter Brust contributed to this article.