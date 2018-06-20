WrestlingInc.com

Lana And Rusev React To Extreme Rules WWE Title Shot, Fans On SAnitY, Titus O'Neil - WWE Sweepstakes

By Marc Middleton | June 20, 2018

- As noted, WWE has partnered with Nestle Waters America for a new #ChooseWater campaign, designed to encourage a healthier lifestyle through water consumption. The campaign includes a sweepstakes to send one family to the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view in August. Above is a new sweepstakes promo with Titus O'Neil.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which member of SAnitY frightens the most after their attack on The Usos during last night's SmackDown. As of this writing, 49% voted for Killian Dain while 37% voted for Eric Young and 14% voted for Alexander Wolfe.

Rusev On If He Would Leave WWE For Another Wrestling Company, Naming Dog After 'Best Friend' Sheamus
- Lana and Rusev took to Twitter last night and wrote the following on Rusev becoming the new #1 contender to the WWE Title for a match with AJ Styles at Extreme Rules:



