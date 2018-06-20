The Rock Reveals New Project Rock Headphones (Photo), AJ Styles On Tour, Rich Swann Post-WWE Video

- As seen above, Title Match Wrestling has released video from Rich Swann's match against Dan Maff for Innovative Pro. The match took place on May 27th and was one of the first post-WWE matches for Swann.

- WWE Champion AJ Styles is headed to Australia next week for a WWE promotional tour. Styles will likely be talking WWE 2K19 and the big WWE Super Show-Down event set for October on the WWE Network.

- The Rock is getting into the wireless headphone game with a Project Rock Wireless release that will be included with his new Chase Greatness Collection that drops from Under Armour next week. Rock posted the following on the new project:

They're here

Like you, my gym time is critical.

It's our time to shut the world out and anchor in.

I prefer training in "over the ear" headphones, but have been consistently disappointed (pissed is a better word) with every pair, from every brand that just couldn't handle my workouts.

I thought if no one is going to design headphones BUILT FOR TRAINING, then I would.

And I'd make them the best.

Almost 2 years later, they've arrived.

Our next @underarmour collection DROPS NEXT WEEK 6/28.

#ProjectRockWireless

#Durability

#Functionality

#HighQuality

#BadAss