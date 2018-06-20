David Arquette Attacks (Video), Dolph Ziggler And Drew McIntyre Want More Titles, WWE On-Air Jobs

- We noted before how former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette announced that he was making his return to wrestling as David "Magic Man" Arquette. Arquette hit the ring for a run-in at a Championship Wrestling from Hollywood event last week, as seen in the video above.

- WWE is now hiring On-Air Digital Talents to serve as the face and voice for WWE Digital and Social, on-air and in-platform. They are specifically looking for Hindi-speaking talents working out of Mumbai, India and Spanish-speaking talents to work out of Mexico City. You can find details on the jobs at the WWE Careers website.

- New WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler took to Twitter today and noted that he and Drew McIntyre plan on adding 3 more titles to their alliance. Ziggler tweeted:

the only thing as sad as the fan fiction you're all tweeting for #RAW next week, will be the look on your faces, when WE add 3 more titles to our alliance! I can't wait to be even richer pic.twitter.com/ekrSoJho4v — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) June 20, 2018

