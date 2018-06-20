WrestlingInc.com

David Arquette Attacks (Video), Dolph Ziggler And Drew McIntyre Want More Titles, WWE On-Air Jobs

By Marc Middleton | June 20, 2018

- We noted before how former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette announced that he was making his return to wrestling as David "Magic Man" Arquette. Arquette hit the ring for a run-in at a Championship Wrestling from Hollywood event last week, as seen in the video above.

David Arquette On A Possible WWE Hall Of Fame Induction, Being WCW Champion, Vince Russo, Ric Flair
See Also
David Arquette On A Possible WWE Hall Of Fame Induction, Being WCW Champion, Vince Russo, Ric Flair

- WWE is now hiring On-Air Digital Talents to serve as the face and voice for WWE Digital and Social, on-air and in-platform. They are specifically looking for Hindi-speaking talents working out of Mumbai, India and Spanish-speaking talents to work out of Mexico City. You can find details on the jobs at the WWE Careers website.

- New WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler took to Twitter today and noted that he and Drew McIntyre plan on adding 3 more titles to their alliance. Ziggler tweeted:


For those who missed it, McIntyre tweeted something similar this week after Ziggler's big RAW win over Seth Rollins:


Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE Money In The Bank Results

Most Popular

Back To Top