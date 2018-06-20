WrestlingInc.com

Wrestling Industry Comments On Vader Passing Away

By Marc Middleton | June 20, 2018

As noted, former World Heavyweight Champion Leon "Vader" White passed away at the age of 63 due to complications from pneumonia.

Below are reactions to Vader's passing from wrestling stars such as JBL, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Samoa Joe, Big E and others. WWE, Impact and NWA also issued Twitter comments on Vader's passing:

























