WWE Hall Of Famer Involved With Wrestling Reality Show, AXS Announces Women's Wrestling Show, More

- Lucha Underground star Jessie Godderz is scheduled to appear on CBS' The Talk this week. The exact date of his appearance has not been announced. The show airs weekdays at 2pm ET / 1pm PT/CT.

- AXS TV announced this week that they are partnering with WOW-Women of Wrestling, Jeanie Buss, the original GLOW Founder David McLane and MGM Television to broadcast WOW events. AXS TV will start recording WOW events in Los Angeles later this year, for broadcast beginning in early 2019. Information on the date, venue and ticket sales will be announced soon.

- WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long and Face 2 Face wrestling school co-owner Richard Borger are producing an upcoming reality wrestling series. The show is independent of the school, although the school will handle the training. Heath Slater, who is also a co-owner of the school, is not involved with this project. The series is described as a cross between The Real World, Big Brother and Tough Enough. Applications are being accepted at [email protected], below is some additional information:

* All applicants will go through a selection process

* All applicants will have to relocate to Morrow, GA

* They are going to be working with local employers so that we can also film participants at their shoot jobs

* The house will be co-ed