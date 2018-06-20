Triple H Praises Vader And Comments On His Passing, New WWE Stock Closing High, SmackDown Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Toledo, Ohio.

- WWE stock was up 2.36% today, closing at $67.70 per share. Today's high was $68.25 and the low was $66.40. This is another new closing high.

See Also WWE On Vader Passing Away, Videos From His Career

- Triple H took to Twitter today and wrote the following on World Heavyweight Champion Vader passing away at the age of 63 on Monday: