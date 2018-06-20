WWE To Make Huge Women's Wrestling Announcement Soon?

Triple H spoke to Give Me Sport while in the UK this week for the WWE UK Title tournament said WWE will have a "huge announcement on women's wrestling coming very soon."

Triple H spoke to GMS with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. According to GMS reporter Alex McCarthy, Michaels added that he doesn't think an all-women's pay-per-view or even an all-women's brand is "too far away at all."

See Also Triple H Avoids Brock Lesnar Question While Promoting WWE UK Tournament

No word yet on what the announcement could be related to but the second annual Mae Young Classic is expected to be announced in the next month or so as it will tape in early August.