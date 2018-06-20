Enzo Amore Reveals Planned Big Swerve For His Storyline With Nia Jax

Before Enzo Amore was released from WWE, he was involved in a budding romantic television storyline with Nia Jax. Amore was scheduled to be Nia's partner for the WWE Mixed Match Challenge but had to be pulled from the series because he was ill on a day when they needed to shoot a bunch of footage for the Facebook show. Apollo Crews ended up taking his place.

While there were hints of an on-screen romance between the Irresistible Force and the Realest Guy In The Room, Amore was in the process of turning full-heel during this time. He transitioned his character from a guy who wore his own merchandise to sporting threads normal people couldn't afford. His rhetoric also took on a much harsher aspect in his microphone work. Amore wasn't around to entertain anymore because he was looking out for himself and gave 0 Dimes about anyone else.

Unfortunately, Enzo Amore never saw the actual conclusion of his angle with Nia Jax due to his release from Vince McMahon and Company. But apparently, there were some very interesting things in the pipeline for that story.

See Also Enzo Amore Openly Addresses Situation With Accuser And WWE Release

While speaking to the Store Horsemen podcast, Enzo Amore revealed what the plan was for the abandoned romantic storyline between himself and Nia Jax. Apparently, there was going to be some treachery eventually which would have resulted in Nia Jax discovering her best friend was hooking up with her man.

"I was getting so much heat it was awesome that people probably won't appreciate it until five, ten years from now," Amore said. "Like a babyface transition that I made and on a marketing level too it was crazy and Vince wanted me in that grey area though. He didn't want me full-blown. He had plans to make me full-blown that nobody else knew about, not even the other people that were involved in it."

"I mean look at that Nia / Alexa Bliss WrestleMania blow-off. What do you think was gonna happen? How else could I get full-blown heat? Enzo Amore with the grey area trying to get full-blown heel real, real f--king heat. How do you do that? I'm using Nia as a heater to keep my title and I get caught hooking up with her best friend backstage. Bang, that's how you do it. Nia didn't know that. Alexa didn't know it. I knew that because Vince told me [...] I was just toying along with her I wanted her to win me matches, I wanted her to be like Chyna."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Store Horsemen with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: Store Horsemen