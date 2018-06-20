Will 'All In' Be Broadcasted?, NJPW Star Gets Rule Change For Tour, Kizuna Road Highlights

- Above are highlights from NJPW Kizuna Road on June 18. This tour will continue to run until June 24 and NJPW will then be headed to San Francisco on July 7 for the G1 Special featuring IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega defending against Cody.

- NJPW announced Juice Robinson had a fracture to a bone in his hand after a recent attack from IWGP US Champion Jay White. NJWP continued that Robinson will be able to wear a cast while he finishes out the rest of the Kizuna Road tour and special rules will be enforced where any direct attacks with his cast can disqualify him.

- One of the biggest questions surrounding the September 1 "All In" show would be if it will be shown on some platform so fans not in the arena can check out the show. Although it wasn't a sure thing at first, Cody Rhodes, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson announced today on the "All In" Twitter account that the show 100% will be broadcasted in some capacity.