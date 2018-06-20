WWE NXT Live Coverage: TakeOver Fallout, Dakota Kai Vs. Bianca Belair, War Raiders Vs. The Mighty

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE NXT beginning at 8pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Tonight features: Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai, War Raiders vs. The Mighty, and fallout from NXT TakeOver: Chicago II.

- The show stars with an "In Memory of" for Vader. They also have a scroll at the bottom with wrestlers reacting on social media to his passing.

- Highlights from last week's NXT TakeOver: Chicago II.

- Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuinnes, and Percy Watson welcome us in. This was taped at TakeOver, so no Mauro Ranallo, but he'll be back next week.

Dakota Kai vs. Bianca Belair

Belair goes right after Kai, but eats a dropkick. Kai avoids Belair, trips her up, big kick to the chest, cover, barely a one-count. Belair launches Kai up and into the top turnbuckle, then drives her shoulder into Kai's midsection. "EST!" chant from the crowd as she hits a springboard suplex, kip-up, and does a little taunting in the center of the ring. Belair drives her opponent to the mat, cover, two. Belair with an abdominal stretch as she swings away on Kai's side, goes into a backbreaker. "Get up! I'm not gonna pick you up!" Belair yells at Kai and she swings away on her back.

Belair looks for another suplex and bounces Kai off of three of the top ropes before Kai flip away. Belair drops Kai, looks for a splash, but Kai gets her knees up. Belair charges the corner, misses, step-up enziguri by Kai. Couple more kicks by Kai and nails the running kicks in the corner, cover, two. Kai to the top rope, jumps over Belair, dodges Belair's whip, not the forearm though. Torture rack position and Kai is slammed to the mat, cover, 1-2-3.

Winner: Bianca Belair via Pinfall

- Highlights from Ricochet vs. Velveteen Dream.

- Backstage, Cathy Kelley talked with Ricochet after winning his TakeOver match. Ricochet says he showed everyone just a little bit of what he can and he's not just some animated gif you see online. He showed everyone that the spotlight belongs to him.

- Backstage, Velveteen Dream was asked where he goes from here after his loss. Dream responds, "I said 'Dream Over' in Chicago. What do you think?" and then heads off.

- Highlights of NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler retaining her title against Shayna Baszler at TakeOver.

- Backstage after her win, Cathy spoke with Baszler about how her win and how she overcame Cross' chaos. Baszler says to stop chaos is to suck the air out of it and heads off.

- Highlights of NXT Champion Aleister Black retaining the title against Lars Sullivan at TakeOver.