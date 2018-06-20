WWE NXT Opens With Vader Graphic (Photo), The War Raiders Remain Undefeated (Video), Aleister Black

- The War Raiders continued their undefeated run on this week's WWE NXT episode with a win over TM61. Above is video from the match, taped this past Saturday before the "Takeover: Chicago II" event.

- Next week's NXT episode will feature an in-ring segment with NXT Champion Aleister Black addressing the crowd. That episode will be taped at Thursday's Full Sail tapings.

- This week's NXT opened with a graphic in memory of former World Heavyweight Champion Vader, who passed away at the age of 63 on Monday due to complications from pneumonia. Below is the graphic: