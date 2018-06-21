UFC Releases Former Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones Mocks Daniel Cormier, UFC Rankings Report

- Forrest Griffin joins Megan Olivi for another edition of the UFC Rankings Report. This week, the two discuss the latest movements in the divisions, along with possible super-fights with the bout between light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic on the horizon.

Also, Griffin and Olivi preview Saturday's UFC Fight Night 132 card which features Donald Cerrone vs. Leon Edwards, and look ahead to Max Holloway defending his featherweight belt vs. Brian Ortega.

- According to a report by MMAjunkie, former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett has been released from his contract. Barnett, who turned 40 years old, was exonerated by the USADA for a failed drug test.

Barnett's last bout inside the Octagon came in 2016 when he bested fellow ex-champion Andrei Arlovski at UFC Fight Night 93. Barnett, though, was very outspoken with the way his test results were handled.

In 2001, Barnett tested positive for a banned substance following a win for the UFC and was given a warning by the Nevada Athletic Commission. A few months later, he failed a drug test following his title-winning performance vs. Randy Couture for a banned drug.

- Jon Jones responded to a post made by the UFC on Twitter recently regarding Daniel Cormier earning the title of "GOAT" with a victory over Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 for the heavyweight title. Jones remains sidelined as he fights his failed drug tests with the USADA.