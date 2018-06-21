Title Matches Announced For NJPW G1 Special, Full Card Revealed

Earlier this month, NJPW announced some of the first matches for its G1 Special in San Francisco on July 7 at the Cow Palace. The show will feature IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega defending against Cody.

Some of the more notable newly announced matches are IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi defending against Dragon Lee, while Jeff Cobb will challenge NEVER Openweight Champion Hirooki Goto. Also, King Haku (aka Meng) will be tagging with his sons in a 10-man tag match.

Here's what the rest of the card will look like:

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Cody (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

* Jay White (c) vs. Juice Robinson (IWGP US Championship)

* Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Dragon Lee (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

* The Young Bucks (c) vs. EVIL and SANADA (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay vs. Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI

* Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Jeff Cobb (NEVER Openweight Championship)

* KUSHIDA and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Marty Scurll and Hangman Page

* Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and Minoru Suzuki

* SHO, YOH, Rocky Romero, Gedo, YOSHI-HASHI vs. Chase Owens, Yurijo Takahashi, Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga, and King Haku

The G1 Special will air live on AXS TV at 8pm ET on July 7 for US residents and on NJPW World for those outside the US.

