Update On Jason Jordan's Expected WWE Return

Jason Jordan was pulled from action due to a neck injury at an awful time for him. Jordan had recently won the Raw Tag Team Titles with Seth Rollins making JJ the first to hold an NXT, SmackDown, and Raw tag team title. This title run was an answer to Dean Ambrose's injury which is still keeping him out of action as he rehabilitates a torn triceps. However, it would appear Jason Jordan's injury is less severe than the one suffered by the Lunatic Fringe.

Jordan's wife took to social media on February 5th shortly after her husband's injury to dispell rumors about Jordan's condition when she sent out an Instagram message saying, "I will address this once... Yes, 'Jason Jordan' is injured. I assure you everything you have seen online is 'FAKE NEWS!' He has a minor neck injury and will be back in no time! Although, I am very excited to have him home for a bit, I promise, I will help guide him to a speedy recovery! Thank you to everyone who reached out to check on him! He is very positive and already planning his comeback! In the meantime, just please keep sending Nathan and I good vibes!!"

It took a little bit more time than Jason Jordan's wife first stated but it appears Jason Jordan is very close to making a return. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports the former American Alpha member is now tentatively scheduled to be back in July.

See Also Luckily Jason Jordan's Surgery Went Well

Kurt Angle's big reveal last year that Jason Jordan was his illegitimate son was met with plenty of disdain from the WWE Universe which turned Jason Jordan into the direction of being a heel. Only time will tell how WWE plans on addressing this angle upon Jordan's return.

This is still great timing for Jason Jordan because a July return could mean he has time to build toward a SummerSlam match.

If you use the quotes in this article please give a H/T to Wrestling Inc for the transcription

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.