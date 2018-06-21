Sean Waltman Talks Vader Really Wanting To Be In WWE Hall Of Fame, Why It Might Not Have Happened

Sean 'X-Pac' Waltman was a guest on The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro and discussed Vader's passing. You can download the full episode by clicking here, they sent us these highlights:
Vader calling himself fat:
"They had him [Vader] go out there and like kind of humiliate himself... ya know, call him self a big--a fat piece of s--t and things like that. I just hated it... It's one thing having somebody else call you that but going out there and having you call yourself that, what the f--k?"
Vader being the best of all time for his size:
"For his size, for that category of wrestler, [Vader's] the best of all time."
How bad Vader wanted to be in the HOF:
"It was really important to him to be put in the Hall of Fame, and it really sucks. He deserved it too."
Why WWE might not have inducted him:
"Sometimes when you push too hard and you're out there and you're begging for it too much, it works against you. And that sucks in that case."