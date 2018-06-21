WrestlingInc.com

Sean Waltman Talks Vader Really Wanting To Be In WWE Hall Of Fame, Why It Might Not Have Happened

By Raj Giri | June 21, 2018

Sean 'X-Pac' Waltman was a guest on The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro and discussed Vader's passing. You can download the full episode by clicking here, they sent us these highlights:

Vader calling himself fat:

"They had him [Vader] go out there and like kind of humiliate himself... ya know, call him self a big--a fat piece of s--t and things like that. I just hated it... It's one thing having somebody else call you that but going out there and having you call yourself that, what the f--k?"

Vader being the best of all time for his size:

"For his size, for that category of wrestler, [Vader's] the best of all time."

How bad Vader wanted to be in the HOF:

"It was really important to him to be put in the Hall of Fame, and it really sucks. He deserved it too."

Why WWE might not have inducted him:

"Sometimes when you push too hard and you're out there and you're begging for it too much, it works against you. And that sucks in that case."

