The Young Bucks On WWE Covering E3 Battle With The New Day, Triple H's Busy Week, WWE UK Highlights

- WWE posted this video of highlights from the first round of the WWE UK Title tournament, which was filmed at the UK Download Festival.

- Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and said he was surprised to see WWE cover the E3 video game battle between The New Day and The Bucks/Kenny Omega last week.

"I think it was proof that people from competitive companies can work together and make entertainment magic harmony," said Matt. "We were very surprised to see how much WWE covered the event. We thought it was pretty cool they helped get the word out. We knew we'd win in the end, but figured it would be as competitive as it ended up being."

- Triple H tweeted the following on his busy week as he prepares for tonight's WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University: