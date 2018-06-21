WWE Star Working To Get Cleared, Kurt Angle Films Commercial With WWE Stars (Photo), Total Bellas

- Above and below are Total Bellas preview clips for this week with Nikki Bella talking about the wedding and getting back with John Cena.

- Epico Colon was in Birmingham, Alabama this week to meet with WWE doctors about getting cleared to return to the ring, according to PWInsider. Primo Colon has been in action as of late but Epico has been out of the ring since November 2017.

See Also Impact Wrestling Responds To Kurt Angle 'TNA' Joke On WWE RAW

- WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed that he is filming a Pizza Hut commercial with Titus Worldwide's Apollo Crews, Dana Brooke and Titus O'Neil today. Angle posted the following on Instagram: