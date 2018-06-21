Big Cass Post-WWE Update, WWE Reveals Rare Match Between Former ECW Originals, Alexa Bliss

- The latest Hidden Gems update on the WWE Network features the late Chris Candido and the late Boo Bradley (Balls Mahoney) going at it, as seen above. The match is from Smoky Mountain Wrestling on January 21st, 1995 and features WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross on commentary.

- It's been confirmed that Big Cass is currently under a 30-day non-compete clause with WWE following his release on Tuesday, according to PWInsider. It will be interesting to see if Cass hits the indies before the summer is over. He's been quiet since the release was announced on Tuesday.

- RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss took to Twitter today and wrote the following message to her critics: