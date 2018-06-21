WWE UK Title Tournament First Round Marathon, Carmella On Tour, The New Day Games At E3 (Video)

- Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel posted this video of Big E and Kingston going at it in a game of Mario Tennis Aces while at the E3 convention in Los Angeles this past week.

- WWE has announced a UK Title tournament first-round marathon for the WWE Network on Friday. Details are below:

Watch the United Kingdom Championship Tournament First-Round Marathon tomorrow on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook The 2018 United Kingdom Championship Tournament concludes this Monday on WWE Network, but if you're looking to catch up on all the action that's transpired so far, the ultimate primer — the U.K. Championship Tournament First-Round Marathon — is on its way! Starting tomorrow at noon ET, the WWE Universe will be able to catch all eight First-Round Matches in their entirety as they stream back-to-back-to-back on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. Catch the likes of acclaimed Irishman Jordan Devlin, "Liverpool's No. 1" Zack Gibson, technical wizard Jack Gallagher, "Kiwi Buzzsaw" Travis Banks, "Iron King" Joe Coffey and more as they vie for the opportunity to challenge WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne for the title at the NXT U.K. Championship special, streaming this Tuesday on WWE Network. Check it all out Friday at noon!

- SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella is currently headed to Australia for WWE promptional events. She tweeted the following on the tour:

Y'all, I'm so excited.... I'm on my way to AUSTRALIA!!! ???? The Mellabration tour rolls on... ???? — Smackdown Womens Champion (@CarmellaWWE) June 21, 2018