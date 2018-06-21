Austin Aries To Appear At ROH Best In The World, Updated Card

Ring of Honor announced earlier today Austin Aries will be appearing at the ROH Best in the World PPV on June 29 where he will take on Kenny King.

In Aries' previous appearances he let it be known that as "The Belt Collector" he was coming for the ROH World TV Championship, a title he has yet to win. Due to outside interference, he came up short a few weeks back against then-champion Silas Young. A frustrated Aries would end up attacking Senior Referee Todd Sinclair (who came from the back to point out the interference) and also his former friend, Kenny King.

See Also ROH Loses Madison Square Garden Debut Date After MSG Has Talks With WWE

Below is the updated PPV card:

* Dalton Castle (c) vs. Cody vs. Marty Scurll (ROH World Championship)

* The Briscoes (c) vs. The Young Bucks (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* The Kingdom (c) vs. EVIL, SANADA, and BUSHI (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship)

* Punishment Martinez (c) vs. Adam Page (Street Fight for the ROH World TV Championship)

* Flip Gordon vs. Bully Ray

* Sumie Sakai, Tenille Dashwood, Jenny Rose, and Mayu Iwatani vs. Kelly Klein, Hazuki, Kagetsu, and Hana Kimura

* Jay Lethal vs. KUSHIDA

* Austin Aries vs. Kenny King