WWE Reportedly Has New Working Relationship With NOAH, Hideo Itami Headed To Japan?

WWE has a new working relationship with Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

There's no word yet on full details of the agreement but this is the first time in decades that WWE has worked with a Japanese promotion. The Observer notes that the deal will see Hideo Itami return to NOAH for an event on August 29th. NOAH does not have a show booked for August 29th as of this writing but they do have their 20th anniversary show on September 1st, which will celebrate Naomichi Marufuji's 20 years in the business. Itami feuded with Marufuji for several years.

It's worth noting that Twitter user Hisame, who provides NOAH updates in English, believes this may be a one-off deal for Itami instead of a working agreement with WWE as NOAH currently has a working relationship with Impact. There has been talk of the Impact - NOAH relationship coming to an end as of late.

It's more likely to be a one off. The anniversary show is the 1st September, and Noah have a working agreement with IMPACT. — Hisame (??\Pro-Wrestling Noah in English) (@Hi5ame) June 21, 2018

I don't know what source this is from, but rather than a working agreement it's more likely to be about KENTA returning for Marufuji's 20th. There is no announced show for the 28th August. pic.twitter.com/LKMd5obd6G — Hisame (??\Pro-Wrestling Noah in English) (@Hi5ame) June 21, 2018

Triple H spoke with Sunsport earlier this month and seemed open to working with another top Japanese promotion - New Japan Pro Wrestling.

"We have an alliance with PROGRESS in the UK, a situation with ICW in Scotland, two very well run and respected promotions that do good business – but more importantly they are cultivating talent. They are not just exploiting talent and grabbing guys to do a show with them, they are teaching talent and trying to make them better, which is what it is all about for me."

"Is there opportunity for cross-promotional events?" Triple H said, "Absolutely, with the right things. It's a blank slate and I'm open to just about anything if the right situation shows itself."

