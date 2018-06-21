Kenny Omega On Why He Might Work Better In A WWE Environment

It's hard to find someone with a better track record of giving outstanding performances than Kenny Omega. The current IWGP Heavyweight Champion is now proudly carrying the prestigious title after chasing Kazuchika Okada for so long but the real question could be what's next for The Cleaner?

It seems Kenny Omega is the one that got away from WWE because they were never able to recognize his unique brand of creativity in the ring. But things seemed to work out amazingly for Omega since finding a home in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Fans will book fantasy matches of Kenny Omega vs any number of WWE Superstars. We recently witnessed a battle of Omega and The Young Bucks vs The New Day in Street Fighter but some fans wonder how it would be if it took place inside the squared circle instead, especially a WWE ring.

Omega is gearing up for the G1 Special in San Francisco's legendary Cow Palace on July 7th where he will defend his IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Cody Rhodes. Kenny Omega recently took time out of his busy schedule for a media call and I asked him how he might prepare for an environment where he is limited in terms of match length.

"It's funny there's this idea where Kenny is only good because he can do what he wants and he gets time. Well, everyone else through those doors had had time and opportunity. Why didn't they do anything special?"

Kenny Omega opened up on his take of possibly transitioning to a more restrictive environment. The Cleaner says he works better under restrictions but he's not about to compromise his character or the incredible brand he's established to make the move to WWE. However, a more restrictive environment might translate into a more creative Kenny Omega.

"I actually work better within restrictions," the IWGP Heavyweight Champion continued. "When you leave everything wide open things tend to get a little convoluted. So when you give me those restrictions and I start to use my brain creatively to work around those that's when things get interesting."

"I mean no, you're not going to get a seven-star match or six or five in a seven-minute segment but I always do the best I can to make that segment memorable and entertaining and I think that's always the name of the game."

Kenny Omega then addressed the idea of how he would adapt to a role as a WWE Superstar where he is never afforded an unlimited length of time to put on a seven-star clinic. Omega said he would be fine in a place like WWE but he must be able to give the best he has to offer at all times.

"The thing is too it's like, 'hey if you ever go to WWE what are you gonna do if you only get five minutes?' I mean sure you'd have nights like that but would I take a contract with WWE if I were not gonna be able to show the best of Kenny Omega? That would be a disservice to fans to professional wrestling, it would be a disservice to my own career all the hard work I put in."

"I would for sure make sure that I was able to show the best of what I do and that requires a little bit of time. So yeah, things like that don't really worry me I think I would be fine."

