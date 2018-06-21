UFC Champion Offers To Help Alexa Bliss Train For Ronda Rousey, Rare Video Indie Match Video, Stock

- Title Match Wrestling just released this rare video of Vader teaming with 2 Cold Scorpio to face Jay Lethal and Devon Moore from the Pro Wrestling Syndicate 5 year anniversary show on June 2nd, 2016. Vader passed away at the age of 63 on Monday night.

- WWE stock was down 1.71% today, closing at $66.54 per share. Today's high was $67.85 and the low was $65.84.

- UFC Women's Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg recently reached out to RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss on Twitter and offered to help her deal with Ronda Rousey. Rousey and Cyborg never got the chance to fight in the Octagon but the fight was often discussed among fans over the years. Cyborg tweeted the following to Bliss: