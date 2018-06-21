Impact Wrestling PPV Price Change, Jessie Godderz On 'The Talk' Update, 'MLW: FUSION' Preview

- You can watch last week's episode of MLW: FUSION in the video above. This Friday FUSION, bounty hunter Brody King will attempt to collect $20,000 by taking out the reigning World Champion, Shane Strickland. Following that, a surprise guest will return to MLW. Additional appearances will be made by Barrington Hughes, Colonel Parker's Stud Stable and "Filthy" Tom Lawlor. The show airs at 8:00 PM EST / 5:00 PM PST and again at 2:00 AM EST / 11:00 PM PST on beIN SPORTS. Click here for an infographic on how you can watch MLW Fusion in your area.

- As noted, Lucha Underground star Jessie Godderz is scheduled to appear on CBS' The Talk. It was confirmed today that his appearance will be on this Friday's episode. The show airs weekdays at 2pm ET / 1pm PT/CT.

- Wrestling Inc. reader Himanshu D noted that the price for the upcoming IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view is only $19.99 on the FITE app, down from $39.99 for their previous pay-per-view, Redemption. It's not known if the price change will be in effect for other providers, although most companies that carry the pay-per-views have a clause that the shows can't be offered at a lower price elsewhere.