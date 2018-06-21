WWE NXT Dark Match From Tonight, WWE Looks At Ronda Rousey's Suspension, Finn Balor - WWE Champions

- Cathy Kelley looks at RAW General Manager Kurt Angle suspending Ronda Rousey for 30 days in this new WWE Now video.
- The dark match before tonight's WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University saw Fabian Aichner defeat Raul Mendoza.
- Finn Balor's "Balor Club For Everyone" gear is free in the WWE Champions mobile game this week. Below are details on the current Finn-related promotions for the game:
Love @WWE? Love @FinnBalor?— App Store Games (@AppStoreGames) June 20, 2018
This week only, get "Bálor Club For Everyone" gear for free in WWE Champions.https://t.co/ENttKqCic1 pic.twitter.com/moggD3UT18
Play the Bálor Club Tour and earn enough Premium Gear Chips to acquire ALL-NEW gear for Finn Bálor "Bálor Club!" Or use toward any other Superstar with gear.— WWE Champions (@WWEChampions) June 20, 2018
The Tour is single chapter and also gives out multiple Player Appreciation Boxes and can be played with any Superstar pic.twitter.com/CaRVrP8aMp