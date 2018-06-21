WrestlingInc.com

WWE NXT Dark Match From Tonight, WWE Looks At Ronda Rousey's Suspension, Finn Balor - WWE Champions

By Marc Middleton | June 21, 2018

- Cathy Kelley looks at RAW General Manager Kurt Angle suspending Ronda Rousey for 30 days in this new WWE Now video.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University saw Fabian Aichner defeat Raul Mendoza.

Ronda Rousey Is Advertised For A Lot Of WWE Shows During Her Suspension
- Finn Balor's "Balor Club For Everyone" gear is free in the WWE Champions mobile game this week. Below are details on the current Finn-related promotions for the game:



