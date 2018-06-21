Titles Change Hands At Tonight's Impact

LAX won the Impact World Tag Team Championship against Z&E on tonight's Impact.

This is LAX's third time winning the titles. Z&E won them last month.

THIS IS THE KIND OF ACTION YOU KICK OFF A PRO WRESTLING SHOW WITH! #IMPACTonPop @_AndrewEverett pic.twitter.com/hslZEHysGg — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 22, 2018

AND NEW IMPACT WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS - LAX!



Congrats to @Ortiz5150 and @SantanaLAX on becoming three time champions. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/RWp9bBl7ns — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 22, 2018