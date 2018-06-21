WrestlingInc.com

Titles Change Hands At Tonight's Impact

By Joshua Gagnon | June 21, 2018

LAX won the Impact World Tag Team Championship against Z&E on tonight's Impact.

This is LAX's third time winning the titles. Z&E won them last month.

You can see how the titles changed hands in the videos above and below:










