- Above, after LAX defeated Z&E for the Impact World Tag Team Titles, they did some celebrating and were greeted by a returning Konnan who was off TV due to hip surgery. In the storyline, Konnan had been taken out and he's trying to figure out who was the one who did it. Konnan has his suspicions about King who came to LAX while Konnan was missing in action.

- As noted Rich Swann made his debut at the Impact tapings in Windsor earlier this month. Impact announced tonight that he will be making his Impact debut next week. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion mutually parted ways from the WWE in February after an incident with his wife (and current Knockouts Champion) Su Yung.

- Also debuting next week will be the new tag team, Desi Hit Squad (Gursinder Singh and Rohit Raju) with their manager Gama Singh.