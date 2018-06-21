WrestlingInc.com

Spoiler: WWE NXT 'Takeover: Brooklyn IV' Title Match Revealed

By Marc Middleton | June 21, 2018

The finals of the first-ever Mae Young Classic in the summer of 2017 saw Kairi Sane defeat Shayna Baszler to win the tournament. Baszler and Sane have competed against each other in a few singles matches since then, mostly at non-televised live events, but now they will do battle again at WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" during SummerSlam weekend.

Tonight's NXT TV tapings saw Sane defeat Nikki Cross and Candice LeRae in a Triple Threat to become the new #1 contender to Baszler's NXT Women's Title. The match should air on the July 11th WWE Network episode.

** SPOILERS ** WWE NXT TV Tapings For June & July
See Also
** SPOILERS ** WWE NXT TV Tapings For June & July

No other Takeover matches were confirmed at tonight's tapings but it looks like NXT Champion Aleister Black may defend against Tommaso Ciampa.

"Takeover: Brooklyn IV" takes place on Saturday, August 18th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE Money In The Bank Results

Most Popular

Back To Top