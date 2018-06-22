Cody Rhodes Starts YouTube Channel, WOH Title Match Announced, NJPW G1 Special Meet And Greet

- Above is the first video from Cody Rhodes' personal YouTube channel. Included on the channel will be a series call "All Us" where we'll see Rhodes and The Young Bucks tell the story of their September 1 sold out "All In" show in Chicago. The group talks about how they look to just break even and this isn't some cash grab as they are just realizing now how expensive it is to run a show with flying in talent, building a set, and making sure the wrestlers are getting adequate compensation. As noted, Rhodes said on his Twitter the show would 100% be broadcasted in some capacity with details still to come.

- ROH is headed to Fairfax, Virginia on June 30 for Fairfax Excellence, some of the first matches have been announced, including ROH Women of Honor Champion Sumie Sakai taking on Stardom's Hazuki. Below is the current card:

* Sumie Sakai (c) vs. Hazuki (ROH Women of Honor Championship)

* The Young Bucks and Adam Page vs. EVIL, SANADA, and BUSHI

* KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham

See Also Cody Rhodes Reveals His Top 5 Wrestlers In The World

- NJPW announced new details for a G1 Special meet and greet on July 6 featuring signing ceremonies for some of the show's top title matches (Omega vs. Cody, White vs. Robinson, Young Bucks vs. EVIL and SANADA). Wrestlers appearing for photo sessions: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Katsuyori Shibata, KUSHIDA, Tomohiro Ishii, Tetsuya Naito, Minoru Suzuki, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks. Tickets go on sale today at 1pm ET.