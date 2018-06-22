Nick Aldis Talks Not Getting Anywhere With WWE

Nick Aldis is the current NWA World Heavyweight Champion and set to put his title on the line against Cody Rhodes at All In. Their match is the only one booked for the massive indie show in Chicago on September 1st so far but the event still sold out in under thirty minutes.

Before Aldis became the face of the NWA he wrestled as Magnus in TNA where he was TNA World Heavyweight Champion and a two-time Tag Team Champion. For some reason though, he couldn't quite make things work with WWE even though he remained a sizable presence in TNA for seven years.

One might think Nick Aldis would have a better line of communication with WWE seeing how he is married to current WWE Superstar Mickie James but that doesn't seem to be the case. Aldis said he wasn't getting anywhere with WWE and they weren't giving him any answers which ultimately brought him to carry the prestigious championship he has today.

See Also Now You Can Watch All In From Your Living Room

"I basically said that I hadn't gotten anywhere with WWE, and, you know, there's a myriad of reasons why that could potentially be the case, no-one really gives you a straight answer there anyway," Aldis said. "I've heard a few different versions of it, but I wedged to see if it was something that I wanted to see where it could have went."

Aldis is still making moves even as NWA World Heavyweight Champion. He debuted for ROH on May 24, 2018, in a tag team match with Mark Haskins. The two might have lost to The Young Bucks but only time will tell what's next for The National Treasure.

Source: Digital Spy