Bellator To Book Champ Vs. Champ, PFL 2 Results, UFC Fight Night 132 Weigh-Ins

- With UFC Fight Night 132 taking place early Saturday morning from Singapore, weigh-ins for the event went down late Thursday night. In the main event, Donald Cerrone takes on Leon Edwards in a five-round welterweight affair.

The entire card airs live on UFC Fight Pass beginning at 4:30 a.m. ET. The main card is set to start at 8 a.m. ET.

Complete weigh-in results are below:

MAIN CARD (8 a.m. ET/UFC FIGHT PASS)

* Donald Cerrone (171 lbs.) vs Leon Edwards (170)

* Ovince Saint Preux (206) vs Tyson Pedro (205)

* Jessica-Rose Clark (126) vs Jessica Eye (126)

* Li Jingliang (170) vs Daichi Abe (170.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (4:30 a.m. ET/UFC FIGHT PASS)

* Teruto Ishihara (136) vs Petr Yan (136)

* Felipe Arantes (136) vs Song Yadong (135)

* Rolando Dy (146) vs Shane Young (146)

* Song Kenan (170.5) vs Hector Aldana (169)

* Shinsho Anzai (171) vs Jake Matthews (171)

* Viviane Pereira (115.5) vs Yan Xiaonan (116)

* Matt Schnell (126) vs Naoki Inoue (124)

* Jenel Lausa (126) vs Ulka Sasaki (126)

* Ji Yeon Kim (125.5) vs Melinda Fabian (124)

- Bellator is working on pairing middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi against welterweight champion Rory MacDonald. The bout, first reported by ESPN, would be added to a late September event.

Mousasi won his belt with a victory vs. Rafael Carvalho, while MacDonald claimed his when he defeated Douglas Lima earlier this year. Both have been hinting at a possible match, which would be the first-time Bellator has pitted a champion against another champion.

The card is likely to also feature Wanderlei Silva vs. Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, which is expected to be announced in the coming day.

- The second Professional Fighters League event took place Thursday night from the Chicago Theater in Chicago, with Will Brooks scoring a main event victory over Luiz Firmino. Brooks, a former Bellator champion and UFC fighter, headlined his debut with the PFL live on NBC Sports Network.

Other notable winners included Brian Foster and Kayla Harrison, who is a former Olympic gold medalist. Harrison, making her MMA debut, scored a first round submission victory.

Complete results are below:

* Will Brooks def. Luiz Firmino via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Brian Foster def. Ramsey Nijem via KO (strikes) at :23 of Round 3

* Kayla Harrison def. Brittney Elkin via submission (armbar) at 3:18 of Round 1



* Efrain Escudero def. Jason High via submission (guillotine) at :35 of Round 3



* Sean O'Connell def. Ronny Markes via TKO (strikes) at :41 of Round 2

* Brandon Halsey def. Smealinho Rama via TKO (cut) at :01 of Round 3



* Islam Mamedov def. Yuki Kawana via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)



* Vinny Magalhaes def. Jamie Abdallah via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:37 of Round 1



* Rakim Cleveland def. Rashid Yusupov via TKO (injury) at :01 of Round 3



* Maxim Grishin def. Jason Butcher via TKO (knee injury) at 1:40 of Round 1



* Robert Watley def. Thiago Tavares via TKO (accidental low blow by Watley) at :35 of Round 2



* Natan Schulte def. Chris Wade via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-28)



* Dan Spohn def. Bazigit Ataev via TKO (strikes) at 4:29 of Round 3