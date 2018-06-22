WrestlingInc.com

Velveteen Dream Cracks A Joke At Hulk Hogan On Twitter, Mandy Rose Theme, WWE Shop Black Friday Sale

By Joshua Gagnon | June 22, 2018

- Above is Mandy Rose's official entrance theme.

- WWE Shop is currently having a "Black Friday in June" sale with up to 60% off on hundreds of items, along with $5 flat rate for standard US shipping on orders over $30. Just use the code FRIDAY and click here to receive the discount. The sale ends tonight at 11:59pm PT.

- On Twitter, a fan posted a gif of Velveteen Dream's impression of Hulk Hogan at NXT TakeOver: Chicago II in his loss against Ricochet. Hogan responded when Dream hires him as his manager they will have all the gold. Velveteen Dream then replied to Hogan, "Hollywood Dream has a nice ring to it, but Dream rides solo. Good try, Terry!" For those who don't know, Terry is Hogan's real first name.




