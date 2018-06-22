Velveteen Dream Cracks A Joke At Hulk Hogan On Twitter, Mandy Rose Theme, WWE Shop Black Friday Sale

- Above is Mandy Rose's official entrance theme.

- On Twitter, a fan posted a gif of Velveteen Dream's impression of Hulk Hogan at NXT TakeOver: Chicago II in his loss against Ricochet. Hogan responded when Dream hires him as his manager they will have all the gold. Velveteen Dream then replied to Hogan, "Hollywood Dream has a nice ring to it, but Dream rides solo. Good try, Terry!" For those who don't know, Terry is Hogan's real first name.

