WWE MYC Promo, Aiden English On Being In Better Shape Than A Year Ago (Photo), Earthquake

- WWE posted this promo to hype Mae Young Classic tickets being on sale. The 2018 MYC tournament will tape on August 8th and August 9th from Full Sail University and will air later this summer on the WWE Network.

- Today would have been the 55th birthday of WWE Legend John Tenta, known as Earthquake.

- Aiden English wrote the following on Instagram today and revealed how he's improved his physical health in the past year:

A year ago I couldn't sit like this...6 months ago I did it but was in a lot of pain. Today, I hold this for 30-60 sec at a time. May seem like a little thing but ROM and flexibility play a HUGE role in what we do in that ring. Don't skip the stretches! @terrencethetrainer @onnit @dionsekone @reppinchiathletics @jasonphillips_in3