Backstage Update On William Regal's WWE Status, AJ Styles Mocks Rusev Day, Bobby Lashley's Theme

By Marc Middleton | June 22, 2018

- As seen above, WWE Music has released Bobby Lashley's "Dominance" theme song.

- WWE NXT General Manager William Regal was set to return to work at last night's Full Sail TV tapings but he was not there, according to PWInsider. Word is that the decision was made on Wednesday not to bring him in. As noted, Regal has been away due to a health issue that came up before WrestleMania 34.

- WWE Champion AJ Styles took to Twitter today and wrote the following on his Extreme Rules title defense against Rusev:


