Why WWE NXT Star Missed TV Tapings, Superstars Unmasking Kane (Video), WWE Network Additions

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" with Vic Joseph looking at 6 Superstars who unmasked Kane over the years - DX and Vince McMahon, The Undertaker, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, the nWo, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.
- WWE Network added 7 more Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling episodes to the vault this week. New episodes of WWE Marquee Matches on the 2017 UK Tournament shows and the WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago" event were also added.
- Otis Dozovic of Heavy Machinery worked a Handicap Match against The Mighty at last night's NXT TV tapings as partner Tucker Knight was away welcoming his first daughter into the world. Below is a post from Tucker and WWE's congratulatory announcement:
Tucker Knight welcomes daughter Kenzi Lovie Cooper into the world
What weighs 6 pounds, 8 ounces and was just delivered to Tucker Knight? Hint: It's not a steak, nor a weight.
As Knight revealed on Twitter, the Heavy Machinery member welcomed his first daughter into the world today. Kenzi Lovie Cooper was born at 6 pounds, 8 ounces and 19 inches. She has already been inducted by her father as the newest Heavy Machinery member.
Please join WWE.com in congratulating Knight and his family.
Please welcome the newest member of #HeavyMachinery— Tucker Knight (@TuckerKnightWWE) June 21, 2018
Kenzi Lovie Cooper
6 LBS 8 OZ
She's perfect. pic.twitter.com/1CbabSWaWn