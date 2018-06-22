Why WWE NXT Star Missed TV Tapings, Superstars Unmasking Kane (Video), WWE Network Additions

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" with Vic Joseph looking at 6 Superstars who unmasked Kane over the years - DX and Vince McMahon, The Undertaker, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, the nWo, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

- WWE Network added 7 more Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling episodes to the vault this week. New episodes of WWE Marquee Matches on the 2017 UK Tournament shows and the WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago" event were also added.

- Otis Dozovic of Heavy Machinery worked a Handicap Match against The Mighty at last night's NXT TV tapings as partner Tucker Knight was away welcoming his first daughter into the world. Below is a post from Tucker and WWE's congratulatory announcement:

Tucker Knight welcomes daughter Kenzi Lovie Cooper into the world What weighs 6 pounds, 8 ounces and was just delivered to Tucker Knight? Hint: It's not a steak, nor a weight. As Knight revealed on Twitter, the Heavy Machinery member welcomed his first daughter into the world today. Kenzi Lovie Cooper was born at 6 pounds, 8 ounces and 19 inches. She has already been inducted by her father as the newest Heavy Machinery member. Please join WWE.com in congratulating Knight and his family.