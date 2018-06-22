Ronda Rousey Gets New Stephanie McMahon Themed Merchandise

No WWE Superstar has jumped to Vince McMahon and Company with the same fanfare as Rowdy Ronda Rousey. It seemed a deal between Rousey and WWE was in the works for years until it finally happened but once it did there was no holding Rousey back from becoming a huge star. Not only did Ronda Rousey receive a huge WrestleMania marquee match as she teamed with Kurt Angle against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H but her second match on WWE television was for the Raw Women's Title.

Rousey might have been robbed of her title shot at Money In The Bank and received a suspension for her response the next night but she is still WWE's biggest name on the female roster. However, her name value couldn't save Rousey from being suspended for thirty days after she assaulted Raw General Manager and her WrestleMania tag team partner Kurt Angle.

Rowdy Ronda Rousey has a lot to look forward to in WWE because her multi-year deal could include a lot of exciting moments. WWE's recent signings of Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke means all of MMA's 4 Horsewomen are until the same company umbrella once again. Since Shayna Baszler is the current NXT Women's Champion it only seems logical we'll see Rousey reunite with her old friends on WWE television soon enough.

Thinking of everything to come for Rousey in WWE is very exciting but right now she's suspended even though she's still scheduled for a few select dates.

As Ronda Rousey counts down the days until her suspension is over at least WWE is still getting her name out there in the form of merchandising. The "Hot Ronda" t-shirts were a big seller and this new design is likely to do very well too especially seeing how it features a famous scene from WrestleMania 34 when Rousey made Stephanie McMahon tap out to her infamous armbar.