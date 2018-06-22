Top WWE Star Undergoes Surgery, Possible MYC Competitors, Triple H Hypes MYC, UK Tournament Marathon

- Above is the full WWE UK Title Tournament First-Round Marathon that aired on the WWE website and YouTube channels earlier today. The video runs just over an hour. The rest of the tournament will air on Monday at 3pm EST on the WWE Network.
- Charlotte Flair underwent surgery to repair her ruptured breast implant on Tuesday, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Flair ruptured the implant several months back but held off on surgery to work recent WWE events, including WrestleMania 34. Flair will be off for a few weeks but will be back in time to build to her SummerSlam match.
- Triple H tweeted the following to hype tickets for The Mae Young Classic 2018 going on sale for the tapings in early August. The tournament will air later this summer on the WWE Network. The promo released today featured 2017 footage of WWE UK Superstar Toni Storm, Mia Yim, Rhea Ripley, Mercedes Martinez and others, indicating that they could be brought back for this year's tournament.
The 2018 #WWEMYC returns to @FullSail August 8th and 9th. Some of the best female performers from around the world will compete in this year's tournament ... and you can be there to witness it live.— Triple H (@TripleH) June 22, 2018
Tickets for the #MaeYoungClassic are available NOW at https://t.co/pcQU3cSnfR. pic.twitter.com/MK3dAdUruw