Top WWE Star Undergoes Surgery, Possible MYC Competitors, Triple H Hypes MYC, UK Tournament Marathon

- Above is the full WWE UK Title Tournament First-Round Marathon that aired on the WWE website and YouTube channels earlier today. The video runs just over an hour. The rest of the tournament will air on Monday at 3pm EST on the WWE Network.

- Charlotte Flair underwent surgery to repair her ruptured breast implant on Tuesday, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Flair ruptured the implant several months back but held off on surgery to work recent WWE events, including WrestleMania 34. Flair will be off for a few weeks but will be back in time to build to her SummerSlam match.

See Also WWE Announces 2018 Mae Young Classic, Triple H Comments

- Triple H tweeted the following to hype tickets for The Mae Young Classic 2018 going on sale for the tapings in early August. The tournament will air later this summer on the WWE Network. The promo released today featured 2017 footage of WWE UK Superstar Toni Storm, Mia Yim, Rhea Ripley, Mercedes Martinez and others, indicating that they could be brought back for this year's tournament.