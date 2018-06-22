ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV Headed To A Bigger Arena, WOH Number One Contender Match, Austin Aries

- Above is Austin Aries and Kenny King vs. Roderick Strong and Tyler Black (Seth Rollins) from an episode of ROH from 2010. Black would go to superkick King and end up hitting Strong by mistake, King would get the pinfall victory for his team.

- Ring of Honor announced they would be returning to Las Vegas on September 28 for its Death Before Dishonor PPV and on September 29 for a TV Taping. ROH typically holds shows at Sam's Town Casino, but this year they will be headed to the Orleans Arena, which has a seating capacity of 9,500. Tickets will go on sale August 1 at 12pm ET for HonorClub members and August 3 at 2pm for the general public.

- ROH is headed to Fairfax, Virginia on June 30 for Fairfax Excellence and a number one contender match for the WOH Championship has been added to the event. It will be Karen Q vs. Kelly Klein vs. Madison Rayne vs. Tenille Dashwood for a shot at the title. Below is the current card:

* Sumie Sakai (c) vs. Hazuki (ROH Women of Honor Championship)

* The Young Bucks and Adam Page vs. EVIL, SANADA, and BUSHI

* KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Karen Q vs. Kelly Klein vs. Madison Rayne vs. Tenille Dashwood (Number One Contender Match for the ROH Women of Honor Championship)