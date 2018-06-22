Royal Albert Hall Time-Lapse Transformation For WWE UK, The Rock Hypes Skyscraper (Video), WWE Stock

- WWE posted this time-lapse video of Royal Albert Hall in London being transformed for the WWE UK Title tournament this past week. The tournament will air on Monday at 3pm EST on the WWE Network while the WWE NXT UK Championship special will air on Tuesday at 3pm.

- WWE stock was up 0.90% today, closing at $67.14 per share. Today's high was $67.99 and the low was $66.73.

- The Rock took to Twitter today and revealed the following look at his Skyscraper movie that hits theaters on July 13th. Rock wrote the following on the crime drama: