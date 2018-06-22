Paige And Renee Young Play A Prank On Becky Lynch, Dolph Ziggler On Angry Fans, ESPN - WWE Rankings

- In the video above, Renee Young and Paige played a prank on Becky Lynch by having Young hide in Lynch's luggage. When Lynch went to open up her luggage she got quite the surprise.

- ESPN posted its latest WWE Power Rankings. Starting at number ten: Roman Reigns, The Miz, Rusev, Kevin Owens, Alexa Bliss, Daniel Bryan, Ronda Rousey, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and at number one, Braun Strowman.

- Earlier this week on Raw, Dolph Ziggler defeated Seth Rollins to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship for the sixth time. The two will have a rematch on this week's show. Some fans weren't exactly thrilled with the title change and Ziggler joked on Twitter about fans being angry, but it's not the "right" kind of anger that they wanted.