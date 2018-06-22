The Undertaker Gets An Interesting Father's Day Gift (Photo), UUDD Father-Son Tourny, Bella Twins

- Above is a Team Harper vs. Team Anderson match-up in the UUDD Rocket League Father-Son Tournament. Harper ended up making a late substitution by having his son's favorite wrestler, Big E, sit in and play for him.

- The Bella Twins will be at the the Sacramento Convention Center in Sacramento, California from 12pm until 4pm on on June 22 for the Fandemic Tour. Tickets are required for admission, autographs and photo opportunities. Availability is limited, please visit here for more information.

- Michelle McCool took a photo of what The Undertaker received for Father's Day this year, a metal gun safe with "Deadman Inc." inscribed on it. In the caption Michelle wrote, "Sweetest safe I've ever seen! Thank you Rhino Metals! Hubs (The Undertaker) loved his Father's Day gift. Y'all are amazing in every way!"