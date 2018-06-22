The Undertaker's MSG Return Match Revealed

Earlier this month, it was announced The Undertaker will have a match at the Saturday, July 7 WWE Raw live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Taker's last MSG appearance came on September 25, 2010 as a part of Bret Hart Appreciation Night. He lost to Kane in the main event that night. Unless he appears on an upcoming episode of Raw, this will be Taker's second appearance since the win over John Cena at WrestleMania 34 as he defeated Rusev in a Casket Match at the Greatest Royal Rumble in late April.

For the first time in 8 years, The Undertaker returns live in action to The Garden on Saturday, July 7th. #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/0xcQ5CeThO — MSG (@TheGarden) June 4, 2018

Undertaker's match has now been revealed and he will be teaming up with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman to take on Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin, and Elias in the main event.

Below is the updated card:

* The Undertaker, Roman Reigns, and Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin, and Elias

* Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor (WWE Intercontinental Championship)

* Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax (Special Guest Referee: WWE Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss)

* Plus appearances by Bobby Lashley, Jinder Mahal, Bobby Roode, Natalya, Bayley, Matt Hardy, and Bray Wyatt.



@chrisarizzi contributed to this article.