WWE NXT Live Event Results From Venice (6/22): Aleister Black Headlines, Open Challenge Issued, More

Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Venice, Florida:

* Danny Burch defeated Kona Reeves

* The Mighty defeated Big Boa and Rocky

* Lacey Evans defeated Jessie Elaban

* Chad Lail vs. Amanpreet Singh ended when Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler hit the ring. The Forgotten Sons took them out and issued an open challenge...

* The War Raiders defeated Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler

* Kacy Catanzaro and Kairi Sane defeated Taynara Conti and Reina Gonzalez

* Lio Rush defeated Raul Mendoza

* NXT Champion Aleister Black retained over Fabian Aichner