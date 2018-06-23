WWE NXT Live Event Results From Venice (6/22): Aleister Black Headlines, Open Challenge Issued, More

Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Venice, Florida:
* Danny Burch defeated Kona Reeves
* The Mighty defeated Big Boa and Rocky
* Lacey Evans defeated Jessie Elaban
* Chad Lail vs. Amanpreet Singh ended when Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler hit the ring. The Forgotten Sons took them out and issued an open challenge...
* The War Raiders defeated Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler
* Kacy Catanzaro and Kairi Sane defeated Taynara Conti and Reina Gonzalez
* Lio Rush defeated Raul Mendoza
* NXT Champion Aleister Black retained over Fabian Aichner