Okada And Suzuki Wrestle In The Rain (Photos), Cody Rhodes Talks Bullet Club, ROH Fairfax Excellence

- Above, Cody gives a preview of his upcoming title match against IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega at the G1 Special on July 7. He also runs through some of the other Bullet Club members who will have a spot on the show as we also hear from Adam Page, Marty Scurll, and the Guerrillas of Destiny.

- Yesterday was the 30th Anniversary Show for Minoru Suzuki where he took on Kazuchika Okada in the main event. The venue was outdoors and it rained throughout their match, which ended up going to a 30 minute draw. According to Chris Charlton (who was in attendance) the TV Asahi film crew was there, so the show may make it to NJPW World down the road. He also noted event staff said they believed around 18,000 fans showed up for the event.

I'm told the event staff estimated 18,000 on hand for Okada and Suzuki today. #???? #suzuki30 — chris charlton (@reasonjp) June 23, 2018

TV Asahi are filming so good chance of a World appearance #suzuki30 — chris charlton (@reasonjp) June 23, 2018

- ROH is headed to Fairfax, Virginia on June 30 for Fairfax Excellence and a Women of Honor tag match has been announced: Kagetsu and Hana Kimura vs. Mayu Iwatani and Jenny Rose. Below is the updated card:

* Sumie Sakai (c) vs. Hazuki (ROH Women of Honor Championship)

* The Young Bucks and Adam Page vs. EVIL, SANADA, and BUSHI

* KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Karen Q vs. Kelly Klein vs. Madison Rayne vs. Tenille Dashwood (Number One Contender Match for the ROH Women of Honor Championship)

* Kagetsu and Hana Kimura vs. Mayu Iwatani and Jenny Rose