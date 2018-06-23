Jimmy Jacobs On Choosing Impact Over Ring Of Honor After His Time In WWE

Jimmy Jacobs spoke with the Irish Mirror on his time with WWE and picking Impact over Ring of Honor when both made offers. Here are some of the highlights:

How he's doing in Impact Wrestling and his time in WWE:

"I feel great. These past eight months of my career have been by far the most fun I've ever had. Going to WWE and working there in the capacity that I did was a blessing. It was great to be there, but that being said it's great to not be working there any more. I spent so long on the independent wrestling scene, but sometimes it's like the cliche goes 'you don't know what you have until it's gone.' I'm very excited to be working in Impact Wrestling and using some of the things I picked up in my last job to help out here."

See Also Eddie Edwards On His Brutal Feud With Sami Callihan In Impact

Deciding to go with Impact over Ring of Honor:

"Scott [D'Amore] got in touch with me and said we should have a conversation about me coming here or if they even wanted me here. So I agreed to come to Ottawa for Bound for Glory and they said I could be as much or little a part of it as I wanted it to be and it was a good fit. It felt good. I went back to Ring of Honor with that, who had an offer on the table for me to do something, and the feeling was if I was going to be working with Impact then I wouldn't be working with Ring of Honor. I can't express it enough: I'm very happy with the decision."

You can check out the full interview by clicking here.