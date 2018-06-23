The Young Bucks Releasing Limited Edition Children's Book

All In is set to be a monumental event in pro wrestling history. The Chicago show means so much more in a much broader sense when it comes to the evolution of pro wrestling and soon children all over will be able to appreciate the event as well because The Young Bucks are releasing a children's book which appears to center around the event.

This upcoming commemorative edition release has a pretty nice promotional gimmick as well. The first four hundred books ordered will be autographed and one hundred books will be autographed at random after that. Every book also comes with an exclusive All In poster so at least you'll get something extra, but you need to get on it quick because this printing is only available for sale until July 1st.

The limited edition comic inspired picture book will ship in Mid-August so if you're headed to Starrcast you might be able to get it autographed anyway even if you're not one of the lucky five hundred to get a signed copy.