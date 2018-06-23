Edge On Debuting For RAW 20 Years Ago, WWE NXT Match Announced, Surprise Superstar Reveals (Video)

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video with surprise Superstar reveals.

- Candice LeRae vs. Lacey Evans has been confirmed for Wednesday's WWE NXT episode. As noted, NXT Champion Aleister Black will also appear for an in-ring segment.

See Also Edge On How Shawn Michaels Helped His Singles Career

- Friday marked 20 years since WWE Hall of Famer Edge made his RAW TV debut. Edge defeated Jose Estrada that night. He tweeted the following on the milestone: