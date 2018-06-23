Edge On Debuting For RAW 20 Years Ago, WWE NXT Match Announced, Surprise Superstar Reveals (Video)

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video with surprise Superstar reveals.
- Candice LeRae vs. Lacey Evans has been confirmed for Wednesday's WWE NXT episode. As noted, NXT Champion Aleister Black will also appear for an in-ring segment.
- Friday marked 20 years since WWE Hall of Famer Edge made his RAW TV debut. Edge defeated Jose Estrada that night. He tweeted the following on the milestone:
Thanks to some fine folks on Twitter for reminding that 20 years ago today this young, hungry, hairy, guyliner wearing kid debuted on @WWE television. pic.twitter.com/PK1KvqmFAr— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) June 23, 2018