WrestlingInc.com

Edge On Debuting For RAW 20 Years Ago, WWE NXT Match Announced, Surprise Superstar Reveals (Video)

By Marc Middleton | June 23, 2018

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video with surprise Superstar reveals.

- Candice LeRae vs. Lacey Evans has been confirmed for Wednesday's WWE NXT episode. As noted, NXT Champion Aleister Black will also appear for an in-ring segment.

Edge On How Shawn Michaels Helped His Singles Career
See Also
Edge On How Shawn Michaels Helped His Singles Career

- Friday marked 20 years since WWE Hall of Famer Edge made his RAW TV debut. Edge defeated Jose Estrada that night. He tweeted the following on the milestone:


Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top