UFC Fight Night 132: Donald Cerrone Falls In Singapore, Complete Results

Leon Edwards pushed his win streak to six consecutive fights with a decision victory over Donald Cerrone Saturday at UFC Fight Night 132. The event took place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, airing live on UFC Fight Pass.

Edwards was rewarded with his gameplan, earning three 48-47 scores from the judges. The loss kept Cerrone from putting together back-to-back wins.

Ovince Saint Preux earned a first round submission when he locked up an armbar on Tyson Pedro in the co-main event, with Jessica Eye and Li Jingliang also claiming main card wins via decision.

Shane Young and Rolando Dy were rewarded with the "Fight of the Night" bonus, as Saint Preux and Song Yadong claimed "Performance of the Night" bonuses. UFC officials announced the attendance at 6,419 with a live gate of $839,300.

Complete results are below:

* Leon Edwards def. Donald Cerrone via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

* Ovince Saint Preux def. Tyson Pedro via submission (armbar) at 2:54 of Round 1

* Jessica Eye def. Jessica-Rose Clark via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

* Li Jingliang def. Daichi Abe via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

* Petr Yan def. Teruto Ishihara via KO (strikes) at 3:28 of Round 1

* Song Yadong def. Felipe Arantes via TKO (strikes) at 4:59 of Round 2

* Shane Young def. Rolando Dy via TKO (strikes) at 4:40 of Round 2

* Song Kenan def. Hector Aldana via TKO (strikes) at 4:45 of Round 2

* Jake Matthews def. Shinsho Anzai via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:44 of Round 1

* Yan Xiaonan def. Viviane Pereira via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

* Matt Schnell def. Naoki Inoue via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

* Ulka Sasaki def. Jenel Lausa via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:04 of Round 2

* Ji Yeon Kim def. Melinda Fabian via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)